  • Thursday 20th February 2020
People's Review

Democracy should be experienced by all: Former King

  • Published on: February 19, 2020

    • By Our Reporter

    Former King Gyanendra has stated that we should not forget our past history and present reality and should not waste time by distributing sweet dreams only.
    In a message to the nation on the occasion of the 70th National Democracy Day on 19 February, the former King has stated that “democracy” should not be limited within words but should be experienced in practice by all the citizens.
    Promotion of national pride and fulfillment of all the citizens’ aspirations should be the lifeline of democracy, the former King has said.
    The former King has expressed gratitude to King Tribhuvan, grandfather, and all those who sacrificed and contributed to bring democracy in the country.
    The former King, citing on his visit to different parts of the country and meeting with general public, has said that democracy has not been able to uplift citizens’ livelihood.
    “Democracy should not be only for a few people, should be experienced by all and the entire nation”, the former King has said.

