  • Thursday 20th February 2020
People's Review

Former King, Queen in India visit

  • Published on: February 19, 2020

    • By Our Reporter
    Former King Gyanendra and Queen Komal left for Delhi on Sunday for a several days’ private visit to India.
    According to Dr Phani Pathak, press secretary of the former King, the former Royal Couple is visiting Golden Temple in Amritsar, Punjab and some other religious shrines in India.
    Pathak also hinted on possible meetings of the former King with high ranking Indian political leaders during the Royal couple’s stay in Delhi.
    To recall, the former King also visited Sikkim and West Bengal in India recently.

    National: Prachanda-Koirala-India troika uprooted Nepal's monarchy?
    Two years in office, PM Oli makes big claims, people not satisfied
    MCC creates serious division within ruling party
    Mahara acquitted of rape charge, released
    Democracy should be experienced by all: Former King
    Finance Minister cuts budget size
    175 Nepalis brought home from Wuhan
    Writ filed demanding action against ex-PMs Nepal, Bhattarai
    Japanese embassy observes National Day
    Former Queen's birthday observed
