Former King, Queen in India visit

By Our Reporter

Former King Gyanendra and Queen Komal left for Delhi on Sunday for a several days’ private visit to India.

According to Dr Phani Pathak, press secretary of the former King, the former Royal Couple is visiting Golden Temple in Amritsar, Punjab and some other religious shrines in India.

Pathak also hinted on possible meetings of the former King with high ranking Indian political leaders during the Royal couple’s stay in Delhi.

To recall, the former King also visited Sikkim and West Bengal in India recently.