Former Queen’s birthday observed

By Our Reporter

Former Queen’s 70th birthday was observed on Wednesday, 19 February, by organizing different programmes by the civilians.

The main birthday celebration committee organised a rally to Nirmal Niwas to extend birthday greetings to former Queen Komal Rajya Laxmi Devi Shah.

A 3570 member committee was formed under the chair of senior Nepali film actress and social worker Bhuban Thapa Chand to celebrate the former Queen Komal Rajya Laxmi Devi Shah’s 70th auspicious birthday nationwide for three days from 17 to 20 February.

As the former Queen was out of the town, the birthday celebration committee members and commoners put flowers and birthday greeting cards at the Nirmal Niwas gate, private residence of the former Queen.