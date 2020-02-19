  • Thursday 20th February 2020
People's Review

Global IME Bank donates cash to Aamaghar

  • Published on: February 19, 2020

    • Global IME Bank has donated three hundred thousand rupees to Aamaghar shelter home under its Corporate Social Responsibility project.
    Deputy chief of the Bank’s Bagmati Province Deependra Kadariya handed over the cash to Ramchandra Upreti, chairman and patron Bijayaraj Sigdel, Aamaghar, amidst a function last week.
    Chairman Upreti, addressing the function, appreciated the Bank’s support for a good social cause.
    Sigdel, Patron of the Aamaghar, informed that the donation amount will be used to install solar plant for heating water system for the use of those senior citizens sheltered at Aamaghar.
    Bank’s province deputy chief Kadariya said that the Bank, also a part of the society, is eager to support such type of projects for social welfare.
    Representatives from different political parties in Makwanpur were also present on the occasion.

