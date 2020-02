Kathmandu, 19 February: Laxuman Tharu, who has staged fast onto death in Dhangadi, Kailali, demanding different demands including amendment of the constitution, has felt sick.

The National Human Rights Commission Nepal, viewing health condition of Tharu, has urged the government to become sensitive on Tharu’s health.

Tharu has staged fast onto death since 13 February.

Tharu is undergoing treatment at ICU in Seti Hospital.

People’ News Monitoring Service