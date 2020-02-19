Lord Shiva and Shivaratri

By Dirgha Raj Prasai

Hindus are paying homage to the Lord Shiva on ‘Shivaratri’ on 9 Falgun (21 February) this year.

According to the Hindu mythology, Lord Shiva (Pashupatinath) spent his most of his time on the top of the holy mount Kailas Mansharobar, practicing Yogic austere, joy and love with his divine consort Parbati (mother of mythology), The Lake Mansarowar and the holy mount Kailas are the soul of all ‘OM’ followers in the world. The Lord Pashupathinath, Shoyambhunath, Lumbini, Barahachetra, Gosaikunda, Muktinath, Ridi, Janakidham, Devghat of Nepal, Kailash Mansharobar (well accessed for Hindus and Buddhas), and Tirupati, Rameshroram, Jagannath, Badrinath, Amarnath, Kedarnath of India are the symbolic shrines of Hinduism and Buddhism. ‘Doleswar Mahadev (lord Shiv) (Shipadol-Bhaktapur-Nepal) is the head portion of the Kedarnath (lord Shiv).

The spiritual importance of Mahashivaratri indicates that ethics, morale and integrity have almost been mere world. The spiritual knowledge the Almighty is imparting to the human beings the rays of hope to all of us. Religious scholar express Mahashivaratri is the day of incarnation of Lord Shiva when the world is experiencing lack of light or knowledge or when it is just like a dark night in the absence of knowledge. The creator of human world messages to all for peace purity and prosperity.

The name Shiva expresses his quality. The God Shiva is incorporeal, eternal, almighty, highest of the high, never takes birth but incarnates in an ordinary human body once in a cycle, accepted by all, omniscient and omnipotent but not omnipresent. Most religions of the world have images, idols or memorials bearing one name or the other to represent the God as light or as an oval shape. Throughout Nepal, India and other countries of the world there are statues of oval shape images. They are called Shivalingas that represent the creator Himself. Somnath, the lord of Nectar, Viswanath, the lord of the Universe and Pasupatinath, the lord Nath) of the lord (Pati) of animal’.

The Lord Shiva is believed to be at the core of the centrifugal force of the universe. Unlike Brahma, the Creator, or Vishnu, the Preserver, Shiva is the dissolving force in life. But Shiva dissolves in order to create, since death is the medium for rebirth into a new life. So the opposites of life and death and that of creation and destruction both reside in Him. Shiva, represented as the symbol of the eternal process of creation and destruction, is absolutely independent and creates all that exists under the influence of desire by the mere force of HIS WILL (Iccha Shakti). He makes the world appear in Himself as if it were distinct from Himself, though it is not so in reality.

Nepal is known pious land in the world. Hindu philosophy and its culture and tradition are the founder of world civilization. Hindu shrine Pashupatinath (Shiva) is the Lord of all Hindus. According to the Hindu mythology, Shiva is worshipped as protector of all animals, including humans. The Nepalese and Indian Hindu men and women perform rituals for the Hindu god Lord Shiva, the God of destruction and creation. In Sivaratri, Axyatritiya, Janaipurnima, Tij and Sawan Mondays are most remarkable times in every year.

We pray to the Lord Shiva, as – “OM! Namo Sivaya! O Shiva! We worship and adore you, O three-eyed one, you are sweet gladness, the fragrance of life, which nourishes us, restores our health, and causes us to thrive. As, in due time, the stem of the cucumber weakens, and the gourd is freed from the vine, so free us from attachment and death, and do not withhold immortality.” The devotees of Lord keep reciting the five letters-‘Om Nama Shivaya’ followed by occasional singing of Vajanas- hymns, reading and listing to stories and episodes on Shivamahatmyas and by worshiping the Shivalinga.

The Lord is always engaged in meditation, Shiva is also NATARAJ, the cosmic dancer who graphically expresses the rhythmic unity of life. His representation as the Shivalinga symbolizes at its simplest His creative and generative powers. Being of an elliptical shape, the Lingam denotes something which has neither beginning nor an end.

The Mahashivaratri festival is observed with great devotion by all the Hindus in the world. ‘Shivaratri is a festival of great significance for Hindus all over the globe. Literally meaning Shiva’s night, it represents the high state of spiritual realization when the world of relativity fades away and perfect peace and calm prevails. On this phenomenal night, the seeker remains fully aware of his identity with Shiva, the source of perennial joy and thus experiences eternal truth, bliss and lasting beauty — Satyam, Shivam, Sundaram. Esoterically, it is the most sacred moment of the union of Jiva, individual soul, and Paramatma, the Supreme Godhead.'(United Hindu front)

The Lord Pashupatinath Temple sits on a sacred river on the edge of Bagmati, Kathmandu. The Bagmati River which runs next to Pashupatinath Temple has highly sacred properties. Thus the banks are lined with many Ghats for use by pilgrims. The Bagmati River is a river of Nepal its flows through the Kathmandu valley and is the river separating Kathmandu from Lalitpur. It is considered a holy river both by Hindus and Buddhists. A number of Hindu temples are located on the banks of this river.

During the Shivaratri festival Pashupatinath temple is lit with ghee lamps throughout the night and the temple remains open all night. Thousands of devotees take ritual baths in the Bagmati River on the day of the festival and observe a fast for the whole day. Hundreds of Sadhus (sages) from different parts of Nepal and India come here on the occasion of Maha Shivaratri. Nepal is the original land of Hindu and Buddha. Nepal is only one Hindu kingdom in the world. Then, without monarchy, the religious culture, traditions and the Hindu kingdom can’t save. So, for the sake of Nepal and Indian security and Hinduism, there should be kept the existence of the Hindu monarchy in Nepal.

