Mahara acquitted of rape charge, released

By Our Reporter

Serving 133 days in police custody and Dillibazaar jail, former speaker Krishna Bahadur Mahara was finally acquitted of attempt rape charge and was released on Monday.

After Kathmandu District Court gave him a clean chit, Mahara returned to his Khumaltar-based home from Dillibazaar jail. A big crowd of his supporters reached his home to greet his release.

A single bench of judge Ambar Raj Poudel gave clean chit to Mahara, who was accused of raping a woman employee of the Parliament secretariat.

Mahara was arrested on October 6 in response to a complaint filed by Roshani Shahi, an employee of the parliament secretary. She later filed a separate petition at the court stating that the police had forced her to file the complaint and claimed that Mahara had not subjected her to any

On December 20, the Patan High Court (PHC) had directed the lower court to conclude the case within a month upholding his detention in relation to the attempted rape.

Following the order of the high court, the district court continued the hearings on the case that concluded Sunday by evaluating the evidences. Mahara had moved the high court on November 23, challenging the district court’s decision to deny him bail.

Kathmandu District Attorney’s Office had filed the case of attempted rape against Mahara, demanding seven-and-a-half years in jail including five years for rape attempt and two-and-a-half years for misusing his office.

“Finally, the charge against me has been proven wrong. I faced the false charge and spent 30 days in police custody and 103 days in Dillibazaar jail,” Maharasaid issuing a press statement after his release on Monday.

Mahara was elected Speaker in March 2018. Earlier, after the April Uprising, he had served as Deputy Prime Minister, Home Minister, Finance Minister and Communications Minister.