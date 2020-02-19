Mahindra XUV300 bags ‘Safer Choice’ Award

By Our Reporter

The Mahindra XUV300 has achieved Global NCAP’s first ever ‘Safer Choice’ Award, an accolade only available to automakers achieving the highest levels of safety performance for cars sold in India.

Mahindra XUV300 was able to score five-star safety rating for adult protection and four stars for child occupant protection in January 2020 making it the highest score under this campaign. Now Mahindra clinching the ‘Safer Choice’ award for XUV300. It was the highest combined occupant safety rating of any car tested in Global NCAP’s #SaferCarsForIndia campaign to date.

Global NCAP launched the ‘Safer Choice’ Award challenge at the Delhi Auto Expo in 2018. To qualify for the coveted award a car model must meet all of the following requirements:

The model must achieve a 5-star score for Adult Occupant Protection in accordance with the latest version of the Global NCAP New Market Test protocol.

The model must achieve at least a 4-star result in Child Occupant Protection in accordance with latest version of the Global NCAP New Market Test protocol.

The model must offer Electronic Stability Control (ESC) and meet performance requirements according to United Nations Regulations UN13H, UN140 or GTR9. Where optional, ESC must be available on all the model variants, sold separately without any ‘bundling’ with other features, and as from 2 years onwards must be a standard fit to at least 20% of the sales volume in the country.

The model must meet Pedestrian Protection requirements according to United Nations Regulations UN127 or GTR9. which must be validated on market units at a Global NCAP designated testing laboratory.

Conformity with all of these requirements must be validated at a Global NCAP designated laboratory and by the provision of type approval certificates where applicable.