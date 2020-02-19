  • Thursday 20th February 2020
People's Review

NIC Asia Bank launches Dhanushadham Branch

  Published on: February 19, 2020

    • By Our Reporter
    With the goal of providing banking services in rural areas the NIC Asia Bank Ltd has launched its branch office in Dhanushadham Municipality Ward No 3, Dhanusha District.
    The Dhanushadham Branch inaugurated on 18 February by Baleshwar Mandal, mayor, Dhanushadham Municipality, has started its banking service from the very day.
    Along with opening of the new branch in Dhanushadham, the Bank’s total branches all over the country has reached at 319 along with 444 ATM counters, 103 Extension Counters and 52 Branchless Banking Service Centers.

