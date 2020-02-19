  • Thursday 20th February 2020
NIC Asia Bank partners with Khalti for digital payments

  Published on: February 19, 2020

    By Our Reporter

    NIC Asia Bank Ltd and Khalti have signed agreement to facilitate Bank’s internet banking and mobile banking customers for digital payments. Roshan Kumar Neupane – CEO of NIC Asia and Arvind Sah – Director of Khalti signed a partnership agreement amidst a ceremony organized at the bank’s head office in Thapathali, Kathmandu.

    With this partnership, NIC Asia customers across the nation can now load funds in their Khalti wallet using the Bank’s mobile banking and internet banking service and make all kinds of digital payments available at Khalti’s platform.

    This partnership is expected to further help in the adoption of digital payments in Nepal ultimately moving the country towards a cashless economy.

