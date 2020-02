By Our Reporter

Board Director of the NIC Asia Bank, Ramchandra Shanghai has been decorated with the Commercially Important Person (CIP) Award for his contribution in the field of the country’s economy.

CIP is the biggest Award provided by the government to the private sector.

At a special function organized by the Industry, Commerce and Supplies Ministry, Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli handed over the CIP identity card, CIP Logo and a certificate to industrialist and banker Shanghai.