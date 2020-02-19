  • Thursday 20th February 2020
People's Review

Writ filed demanding action against ex-PMs Nepal, Bhattarai

  • Published on: February 19, 2020

    • By Our Reporter

    A writ petition has been filed at the Supreme Court demanding to file corruption case against two former prime ministers Madhav Kumar Nepal and Dr. Baburam Bhattarai for their alleged involvement in Lalita Niwas land scam.
    Advocate Balkrishna Neupane, in his writ petition, has challenged the Commission for Investigation of Abuse of Authority (CIAA)’s decision not to implicate the two former prime ministers in the Lalita Niwas land scam.
    The writ petition comes at a time when the anti-graft watchdog is facing widespread criticism as it did not implicate two of the accused former PMs Nepal and Baburam in the much-talked-about land scam while it filed case against NC vice president Bijay Kumar Gachchhadar.
    In its charge-sheet at the Special Court, the CIAA argued that it was not mandated to investigate decisions taken by the cabinet. So the prime ministers who endorsed ministerial decisions to register public land as private property and gave the nod to fake owners are likewise off the hook.
    On Feb 5, the CIAA filed a charge-sheet against 175 individuals, including some erstwhile bigwigs, at the Special Court, accusing them of involvement in illegally registering Lalita Niwas land in the names of various individuals.

    Comment

    Related Posts

    Recent Posts

    National: Prachanda-Koirala-India troika uprooted Nepal’s monarchy?
    National: Prachanda-Koirala-India troika uprooted Nepal’s monarchy?
    Two years in office, PM Oli makes big claims, people not satisfied
    Two years in office, PM Oli makes big claims, people not satisfied
    MCC creates serious division within ruling party
    MCC creates serious division within ruling party
    Mahara acquitted of rape charge, released
    Mahara acquitted of rape charge, released
    Democracy should be experienced by all: Former King
    Democracy should be experienced by all: Former King
    Finance Minister cuts budget size
    Finance Minister cuts budget size
    175 Nepalis brought home from Wuhan
    175 Nepalis brought home from Wuhan
    Writ filed demanding action against ex-PMs Nepal, Bhattarai
    Writ filed demanding action against ex-PMs Nepal, Bhattarai
    Japanese embassy observes National Day
    Japanese embassy observes National Day
    Former Queen’s birthday observed
    Former Queen’s birthday observed

    © copyright 2019 and all right reserved to People's Review | Site By : SobizTrend Technology