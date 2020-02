Kathmandu, 20 February : Gold price has gone up unprecedently and reached the peak by Rs 77,100 per tola (10 gram) on Wednesday. According to the Federation of Gold and Silver Dealers’ Association, the yellow metal was traded at Rs 76,700 a tola on Tuesday. Bullion analysts state that the coronavirus epidemic adversely affected the economy of China and the international market resulting in upsurge of precious yellow metal.

People’s News Monitoring Service