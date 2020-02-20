  • Thursday 20th February 2020
Minister Banskota seeks Rs 700 million in bribe !

  Published on: February 20, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 20 February : An audio clip of Minister for Communication and Information Technology Gokul Baskota bargaining for Rs 700 million in bribe over the procurement of security printing press for the government has been leaked.
    According to media reports, in the  audio clip , Bijaya Prakash Mishra, a local agent of Swiss Company, tells Minister Baskota that the Swiss Embassy representatives will come to the minister’s office at 12 pm on coming Monday to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on the procurement of the security printing press for the government.
    The local agent of the Swiss company is heard assuring the minister that he will get the shares of the commission once the deal is done during their brief conversation.
    The local agent says a total of 700 million will be divided on a ratio of 30:70. “You will get 70%,” the agent tells Minister Baskota . Several online news portals have reported it today and made posted the audio online. 

