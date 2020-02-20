Minister Banskota tenders resignation

Katmandu, 20 February: Minister for Communications and Information Technology and spokesman of the government Gokul Banskota has tendered resignation following an audio clipping in which he had demanded 700 rupees million in bribe.

An audio clipping was made public in which Banskota had demanded 700 million rupees as commission in a purchase deal of the security printing press at government to government level.

On today’s Parliament meeting, speaker Agni Sapkota informed abut Banskota’s resignation.

The main opposition party MPs had disrupted the House session demanding resignation of Minister Banskota.

People’s News Monitoring Service