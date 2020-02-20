  • Thursday 20th February 2020
People's Review

Nepal-Bangladesh economic relations to be strengthened

  • Published on: February 20, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 20 February : Minister for Foreign Affairs Pradeep Kumar Gyawali has said Nepal and Bangladesh have agreed to further strengthen two-country economic relations.Upon his return home following a three-day official visit to Bangladesh on Wednesday, Minister Gyawali shared with the media that they agreed to promote and expand energy and trade. “Substantive discussion with the Bangladeshi foreign minister was held to strengthen friendly relations. Agreement was made on bilateral trade promotion, identification of area for trade, clearance of trade and related hurdles, increase in exportable commodities,” he said, adding that Bangladesh was positive for more convenient transit.

    Also agreed during the meeting were expansion of connectivity between the two countries, arrangement of direct flight between the cities of the two countries, upgrading of the roadways, rail network, river linking and development of water ways, Minister Gyawali added.Bangladesh has decided to augment investment in Nepal’s energy, agriculture and tourism sectors.

    People’s News Monitoring Service

    Comment

    Related Posts

    Recent Posts

    Minister Banskota seeks Rs 700 million in bribe !
    Minister Banskota seeks Rs 700 million in bribe !
    Gold goes glittring greately
    Gold goes glittring greately
    Social worker Pahadi donates Rs 10 million to HURPES
    Social worker Pahadi donates Rs 10 million to HURPES
    SAARC Secretary General pays farewell call on PM Oli
    SAARC Secretary General pays farewell call on PM Oli
    Nepal-Bangladesh economic relations to be strengthened
    Nepal-Bangladesh economic relations to be strengthened
    National: Prachanda-Koirala-India troika uprooted Nepal’s monarchy?
    National: Prachanda-Koirala-India troika uprooted Nepal’s monarchy?
    Two years in office, PM Oli makes big claims, people not satisfied
    Two years in office, PM Oli makes big claims, people not satisfied
    MCC creates serious division within ruling party
    MCC creates serious division within ruling party
    Mahara acquitted of rape charge, released
    Mahara acquitted of rape charge, released
    Democracy should be experienced by all: Former King
    Democracy should be experienced by all: Former King

    © copyright 2019 and all right reserved to People's Review | Site By : SobizTrend Technology