Nepal-Bangladesh economic relations to be strengthened

Kathmandu, 20 February : Minister for Foreign Affairs Pradeep Kumar Gyawali has said Nepal and Bangladesh have agreed to further strengthen two-country economic relations.Upon his return home following a three-day official visit to Bangladesh on Wednesday, Minister Gyawali shared with the media that they agreed to promote and expand energy and trade. “Substantive discussion with the Bangladeshi foreign minister was held to strengthen friendly relations. Agreement was made on bilateral trade promotion, identification of area for trade, clearance of trade and related hurdles, increase in exportable commodities,” he said, adding that Bangladesh was positive for more convenient transit.

Also agreed during the meeting were expansion of connectivity between the two countries, arrangement of direct flight between the cities of the two countries, upgrading of the roadways, rail network, river linking and development of water ways, Minister Gyawali added.Bangladesh has decided to augment investment in Nepal’s energy, agriculture and tourism sectors.

People’s News Monitoring Service