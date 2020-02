Kathmandu, 19 February : SAARC Secretary General Amjad Hussain B Sial paid a farewell call on Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli on Wednesday.At the meeting held at the PM’s residence, PM Oli thanked Sial for successfully completing the tenure and wished him happy days ahead.According to SAARC Secretariat , PM Oli shared Nepal’s stand for dynamic SAARC and that it was holding talks with other member countries to this regard.

