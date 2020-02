Kathmandu, 20 February : Social worker Badri Prasad Pahadi, a resident of Biratnagar has donated Rs 10 million for the construction of a building for the Human Rights and Peace Society (HURPES) in Kathmandu.The donation amount will be deposited in the HURPES’ bank account right after the construction starts, according to a statement issued by the HURPES.

