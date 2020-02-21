Committee recommends action against erring Nepal Red Cross staffers

Kathmandu, 21 February : The Committee for State Affairs and Good-Governance here today has instructed the Ministry of Home Affairs to take legal action against staffers in Nepal Red Cross Society (NRCS) involved in financial irregularities.The parliamentary committee issued the instruction to the concerned Ministry after deliberating on the complaints filed by some office-bearers of the NRCS regarding the embezzlement of fund. Furthermore, the Committee has also asked the Ministry to formulate the laws reflecting the international values and principles as well as the spirit of the federal democratic republic of Nepal for the formation of NRCS, its function and regulation as per the federal set up of the country.

Some office-bearers of the humanitarian organization had lodged a complaint in the Committee, claiming that the foreign aid meant for the earthquake victims were embezzled while the fund allocated for constructing buildings was also embezzled. The Committee had summoned Ministry for Home Affairs Ram Bahadur Thapa and Home Ministry’s Secretary Maheshwor Neupane to deliberate on the same.

People’s News Monitoring Service