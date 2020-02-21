Eight gamblers including school principal arrested

Kathmandu, 21 February: Police have arrested eight people along with a principal of a community school from Gauradaha municipality in Jhapa district on charge of illegal gambling. According to Jhapa Distirct Police Office, principal of a local Amar Secondary School, Gopal Pokharel, Gyanendra Dhakal, Jay Prasad Gautam, Ram Bahadur Dhungana, Mahesh Niraula, Rohit Basnet, Netra Pokharel and Gopal Dhakal were arrested while gambling at a house of Dinesh Pokharel at Gauradaha municipality-9.

People’s News Monitoring Service