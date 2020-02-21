  • Friday 21st February 2020
People's Review

Eight gamblers including school principal arrested

  • Published on: February 21, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 21 February: Police have arrested eight people along with a principal of a community school from Gauradaha municipality in Jhapa district on charge of illegal gambling. According to Jhapa Distirct Police Office, principal of a local Amar Secondary School, Gopal Pokharel, Gyanendra Dhakal, Jay Prasad Gautam, Ram Bahadur Dhungana, Mahesh Niraula, Rohit Basnet, Netra Pokharel and Gopal Dhakal were arrested while gambling at a house of Dinesh Pokharel at Gauradaha municipality-9.

    People’s News Monitoring Service

     

     

     

    Comment

    Related Posts

    Recent Posts

    CIAA apprehends technician red-handed
    CIAA apprehends technician red-handed
    Eight gamblers including school principal arrested
    Eight gamblers including school principal arrested
    Committee recommends action against erring Nepal Red Cross staffers
    Committee recommends action against erring Nepal Red Cross staffers
    Samsung launches exchange offer
    Samsung launches exchange offer
    NIBL introduces “Green Double Fixed Deposit” scheme
    NIBL introduces “Green Double Fixed Deposit” scheme
    Khatiwada, Nembang to look after ministries looked after by Banskota
    Khatiwada, Nembang to look after ministries looked after by Banskota
    Enjoy above 214 thousand rupees worth benefit from NIC Asia bank account
    Enjoy above 214 thousand rupees worth benefit from NIC Asia bank account
    Minister Banskota tenders resignation
    Minister Banskota tenders resignation
    Minister Banskota seeks Rs 700 million in bribe !
    Minister Banskota seeks Rs 700 million in bribe !
    Gold goes glittring greately
    Gold goes glittring greately

    © copyright 2019 and all right reserved to People's Review | Site By : SobizTrend Technology