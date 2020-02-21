  • Friday 21st February 2020
People's Review

Khatiwada, Nembang to look after ministries looked after by Banskota

  • Published on: February 21, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 21 February: Finance Minister Ubraj Khatiwaa is assigned to look after the Ministry for Communications and Information Technology. Accordingly, Physical Infrastructure and Transportation Management Minister Basanta Nembang is assigned to look after Ministry for Urban Development – both the ministries were looked after by Gokul Banskota, who tendered resignation on 20 February.

    It is informed in a notice issued by the President’s Office.

    Earlier, President Bidya Devi Bhandari had approved Banskota’s resignation.

    People’s News Monitoring Service

    Comment

    Related Posts

    Recent Posts

    Samsung launches exchange offer
    Samsung launches exchange offer
    NIBL introduces “Green Double Fixed Deposit” scheme
    NIBL introduces “Green Double Fixed Deposit” scheme
    Khatiwada, Nembang to look after ministries looked after by Banskota
    Khatiwada, Nembang to look after ministries looked after by Banskota
    Enjoy above 214 thousand rupees worth benefit from NIC Asia bank account
    Enjoy above 214 thousand rupees worth benefit from NIC Asia bank account
    Minister Banskota tenders resignation
    Minister Banskota tenders resignation
    Minister Banskota seeks Rs 700 million in bribe !
    Minister Banskota seeks Rs 700 million in bribe !
    Gold goes glittring greately
    Gold goes glittring greately
    Social worker Pahadi donates Rs 10 million to HURPES
    Social worker Pahadi donates Rs 10 million to HURPES
    SAARC Secretary General pays farewell call on PM Oli
    SAARC Secretary General pays farewell call on PM Oli
    Nepal-Bangladesh economic relations to be strengthened
    Nepal-Bangladesh economic relations to be strengthened

    © copyright 2019 and all right reserved to People's Review | Site By : SobizTrend Technology