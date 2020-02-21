Khatiwada, Nembang to look after ministries looked after by Banskota

Kathmandu, 21 February: Finance Minister Ubraj Khatiwaa is assigned to look after the Ministry for Communications and Information Technology. Accordingly, Physical Infrastructure and Transportation Management Minister Basanta Nembang is assigned to look after Ministry for Urban Development – both the ministries were looked after by Gokul Banskota, who tendered resignation on 20 February.

It is informed in a notice issued by the President’s Office.

Earlier, President Bidya Devi Bhandari had approved Banskota’s resignation.

People’s News Monitoring Service