  • Friday 21st February 2020
People's Review

NIBL introduces “Green Double Fixed Deposit” scheme

  • Published on: February 21, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 21 February: The country’s most trusted private sector bank, Nepal Investment Bank Ltd (NIBL) has introduced “Green Double Fixed Deposit” scheme awarding depositors double amount in seven and a half years.

    Clients can participate in this scheme with minimum deposit worth two thousand twenty rupees only.

    The Bank plans to invest the deposits collected from the scheme in sustainable, climate and environment-friendly projects through Eco-Loan.

    Major features of the scheme are fixed deposit that doubles in 7.5 years; minimum deposit amount of NPR 2,020.; up to 100% loan facility against GDFD after one and a half years at 11% flat interest rate; and  50% waiver on Credit Card issuance charge.

    People’s News Monitoring Service

     

    Comment

    Related Posts

    Recent Posts

    Samsung launches exchange offer
    Samsung launches exchange offer
    NIBL introduces “Green Double Fixed Deposit” scheme
    NIBL introduces “Green Double Fixed Deposit” scheme
    Khatiwada, Nembang to look after ministries looked after by Banskota
    Khatiwada, Nembang to look after ministries looked after by Banskota
    Enjoy above 214 thousand rupees worth benefit from NIC Asia bank account
    Enjoy above 214 thousand rupees worth benefit from NIC Asia bank account
    Minister Banskota tenders resignation
    Minister Banskota tenders resignation
    Minister Banskota seeks Rs 700 million in bribe !
    Minister Banskota seeks Rs 700 million in bribe !
    Gold goes glittring greately
    Gold goes glittring greately
    Social worker Pahadi donates Rs 10 million to HURPES
    Social worker Pahadi donates Rs 10 million to HURPES
    SAARC Secretary General pays farewell call on PM Oli
    SAARC Secretary General pays farewell call on PM Oli
    Nepal-Bangladesh economic relations to be strengthened
    Nepal-Bangladesh economic relations to be strengthened

    © copyright 2019 and all right reserved to People's Review | Site By : SobizTrend Technology