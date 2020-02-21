NIBL introduces “Green Double Fixed Deposit” scheme

Kathmandu, 21 February: The country’s most trusted private sector bank, Nepal Investment Bank Ltd (NIBL) has introduced “Green Double Fixed Deposit” scheme awarding depositors double amount in seven and a half years.

Clients can participate in this scheme with minimum deposit worth two thousand twenty rupees only.

The Bank plans to invest the deposits collected from the scheme in sustainable, climate and environment-friendly projects through Eco-Loan.

Major features of the scheme are fixed deposit that doubles in 7.5 years; minimum deposit amount of NPR 2,020.; up to 100% loan facility against GDFD after one and a half years at 11% flat interest rate; and 50% waiver on Credit Card issuance charge.

