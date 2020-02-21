Samsung launches exchange offer

Kathmandu, 21 February: IMS, the national distributor for Samsung Mobiles in Nepal has announced Samsung Exchange Facility across most of its IMS Smart Samsung authorized showrooms. Customers can now get best valuations on their old smartphones and can exchange with a brand new Samsung smartphone with this exchange facility.

Interested customers may simply visit IMS Smart outlets and provide details of their old smartphone. Best valuation of the old smartphone will be done by the company via Web Portal after which the customers are required to fill up a simple exchange form provided. The customers are free to choose their brand new Samsung smartphone of their choice in exchange of their old Samsung smartphone.

People’s News Monitoring Service