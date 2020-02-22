Despite drizzle, 700 thousand plus pilgrims pay homage to Pashupatinath

Kathmandu, 22 February : On the occasion of the Mahashivaratri, more than 700,000 devotees paid homage to Pashupathinath on Friday despite the rain. According to the Pashupati Area Development Trust, devotees smoothly offered their pooja as the provisions had been made for paying homage to the Lord Shiva the whole night today keeping all the four doors ajar.Likewise, the Police Circle based at Gaushala said that no untoward incident was reported in the holy shrine area. Meanwhile, the Nepal Police found 233 people who went missing in the sea of devotees at the Pashupatinath area today and handed them over to their relatives.

People’s News Monitoring Service