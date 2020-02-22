Industrial fair from March 4

Kathmandu, 22 February : The Nepal Cottage and Small Industries Federation, Kavre is hosting the Bagmati state level ‘industrial fair and cottage industry festival at the Ugreswar Mahadev temple of Banepa municipality from coming March 4 to 15.

Cottage and Small industries from all the 13 districts in the State will take part in the fair, which is being organized with the objective of promoting local products. It also aims to collect funds for the construction of a ‘koseli ghar’ to exhibit all kinds of cottage and small industrial products, according to the Federation.