  • Saturday 22nd February 2020
People's Review

Industrial fair from March 4

  • Published on: February 22, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 22 February : The Nepal Cottage and Small Industries Federation, Kavre is hosting the Bagmati state level ‘industrial fair and cottage industry festival at  the Ugreswar Mahadev temple  of Banepa municipality from coming March 4 to 15.

    Cottage and Small industries from all the 13 districts in the State will take part in the fair, which is being organized with the objective of promoting local products. It also aims to collect funds for the construction of a ‘koseli ghar’ to exhibit all kinds of cottage and small industrial products, according to  the Federation.

