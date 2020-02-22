‘MCC will be endorsed with amendment’

Kathmandu, 22 February : Chairman of ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP), Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ has said the Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) to be funded by the US government would be endorsed after amendments.

Talking to media persons in Chitwan, Dahal reminded that the taskforce formed by the party on MCC had submitted the report on it. He reiterated that it would be passed by the parliament with amendments. “MCC is not the Bible, so it can be revised and forwarded,” he underscored. The Chairman further shared that he had even talked to the US government about it.

The secretariat meeting of the ruling party will discuss on how to move forward relating to MCC, the meeting will dwell upon government performance. He admitted that although the government had done some good works, the bad works have eclipsed these. Proper review would be held on it. He made it clear that there was no internal dispute in the party.