  • Saturday 22nd February 2020
People's Review

NC leader Koirala demands Oli’s resignation

  • Published on: February 22, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 22 February : A senior leader of main opposition Nepali Congress (NC) has demanded immediate resignation of Prime Minister KP Oli. Talking to journalists in Nepalgunj today, Dr Shekhar Koirala demanded his resignation stating that  the present government doesn’t have moral grounds to stay in power. He argued that  Oli should step down from his post to pave the way for investigation after erstwhile Information Minister Gokul Prasad Baskota dragged into controversy following the leakage of audio recording of the conversation between Baskota and an agent of Swiss company in which the minister is heard bargaining for Rs 700 million bribe amount.

    People’s News Monitoring Service

    Next

    Comment

    Related Posts

    Recent Posts

    NC leader Koirala demands Oli’s resignation
    NC leader Koirala demands Oli’s resignation
    ‘MCC will be endorsed with amendment’
    ‘MCC will be endorsed with amendment’
    Industrial fair from March 4
    Industrial fair from March 4
    Despite drizzle, 700 thousand plus pilgrims pay homage to Pashupatinath
    Despite drizzle, 700 thousand plus pilgrims pay homage to Pashupatinath
    NCP’s task force submits report on MCC suggesting amendment
    NCP’s task force submits report on MCC suggesting amendment
    ‘Nepal’s committed to resolve conflict -era cases’
    ‘Nepal’s committed to resolve conflict -era cases’
    CIAA apprehends technician red-handed
    CIAA apprehends technician red-handed
    Eight gamblers including school principal arrested
    Eight gamblers including school principal arrested
    Committee recommends action against erring Nepal Red Cross staffers
    Committee recommends action against erring Nepal Red Cross staffers
    Samsung launches exchange offer
    Samsung launches exchange offer

    © copyright 2019 and all right reserved to People's Review | Site By : SobizTrend Technology