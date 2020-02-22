NC leader Koirala demands Oli’s resignation

Kathmandu, 22 February : A senior leader of main opposition Nepali Congress (NC) has demanded immediate resignation of Prime Minister KP Oli. Talking to journalists in Nepalgunj today, Dr Shekhar Koirala demanded his resignation stating that the present government doesn’t have moral grounds to stay in power. He argued that Oli should step down from his post to pave the way for investigation after erstwhile Information Minister Gokul Prasad Baskota dragged into controversy following the leakage of audio recording of the conversation between Baskota and an agent of Swiss company in which the minister is heard bargaining for Rs 700 million bribe amount.

People’s News Monitoring Service