NCP’s task force submits report on MCC suggesting amendment

Kathmandu, 22 February : Nearly two weeks after its formation, the taskforce constituted by the NCP to study the MCC has submitted its report suggesting amendment to some of the clauses prior to endorsement by the Federal Parliament. The task force has concluded that the MCC Agreement was full of shortcomings and cannot be ratified by the parliament as it is, because it undermines the sovereignty and independence of Nepal.

The ruling party Nepal Communist Party (NCP) had formed a three-member task force comprising NCP’s senior leader Jhalanath Khanal, standing committee member Bhim Bahadur Rawal and Foreign Minister Pradeep Kumar Gyawali to study and collect feedback on the Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC)’s deal to grant Nepal USD 500 million for the development of physical infrastructures.

People’s News Monitoring Service