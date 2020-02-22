  • Saturday 22nd February 2020
People's Review

NCP’s task force submits report on MCC suggesting amendment

  • Published on: February 22, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 22 February : Nearly two weeks after its formation, the taskforce constituted by the NCP to study the MCC has submitted its report suggesting amendment to some of the clauses prior to endorsement by the Federal Parliament. The task force has concluded that the MCC Agreement was full of shortcomings and cannot be ratified by the parliament as it is, because it undermines the sovereignty and independence of Nepal.

    The ruling party Nepal Communist Party (NCP) had formed a three-member task force comprising NCP’s senior leader Jhalanath Khanal,  standing committee member Bhim Bahadur Rawal and Foreign Minister Pradeep Kumar Gyawali to study and collect feedback on the Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC)’s deal to grant Nepal USD 500 million for the development of physical infrastructures.

    People’s News Monitoring Service

    Comment

    Related Posts

    Recent Posts

    NC leader Koirala demands Oli’s resignation
    NC leader Koirala demands Oli’s resignation
    ‘MCC will be endorsed with amendment’
    ‘MCC will be endorsed with amendment’
    Industrial fair from March 4
    Industrial fair from March 4
    Despite drizzle, 700 thousand plus pilgrims pay homage to Pashupatinath
    Despite drizzle, 700 thousand plus pilgrims pay homage to Pashupatinath
    NCP’s task force submits report on MCC suggesting amendment
    NCP’s task force submits report on MCC suggesting amendment
    ‘Nepal’s committed to resolve conflict -era cases’
    ‘Nepal’s committed to resolve conflict -era cases’
    CIAA apprehends technician red-handed
    CIAA apprehends technician red-handed
    Eight gamblers including school principal arrested
    Eight gamblers including school principal arrested
    Committee recommends action against erring Nepal Red Cross staffers
    Committee recommends action against erring Nepal Red Cross staffers
    Samsung launches exchange offer
    Samsung launches exchange offer

    © copyright 2019 and all right reserved to People's Review | Site By : SobizTrend Technology