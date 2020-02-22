‘Nepal’s committed to resolve conflict -era cases’

Kathmandu, 22 February : Minister for Foreign Affairs Pradeep Kumar Gyawali has reached Geneva of Switzerland leading a Nepali delegation to attend the 43rd High Level Segment of the United Nations Human Rights Council to be held from 24 February .In the meeting, he would present Nepal’s achievements on assurance and promotion of human rights, implementation of the international laws on human rights and other related issues.Nepal’s commitment would be reaffirmed to the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) and Commission of Investigation on Enforced Disappeared Persons (CIEDP) and reparation on the conflict-era cases in the meeting.

People’s News Monitoring Service