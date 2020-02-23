MCC deal to be revised

Kathmandu, 23 February : The Secretariat meeting of the ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) has decided to revise the Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) and endorse through the parliament. In the Secretariat meeting held on Saturday, the task force to coordinator to recommend on MCC, JN Khanal apprised about the shortcomings of the deal and the meeting concluded on the note that it would be revised and amended before parliamentary approval, according to media reports. Earlier NCP Chair, Pushpa Kamal Dahal had publicly stated that Prime Minister KP Oli to had agreed to revise the MCC deal.

People’s News Monitoring Service