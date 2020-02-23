  • Sunday 23rd February 2020
People's Review

MCC deal to be revised

  • Published on: February 23, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 23 February : The Secretariat meeting of the  ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) has decided to revise the Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) and endorse through the parliament. In the Secretariat meeting held on Saturday, the task force to coordinator to recommend on MCC, JN Khanal apprised about the shortcomings of the deal and the meeting concluded on the note that it would be revised and amended before parliamentary approval, according to media reports. Earlier NCP Chair, Pushpa Kamal Dahal had publicly stated that Prime Minister  KP Oli to had agreed to revise the MCC deal.

    People’s News Monitoring Service

    Comment

    Related Posts

    Recent Posts

    ‘Nepalis in S Korea are safe’
    ‘Nepalis in S Korea are safe’
    Government to return Kalapani: Home Minister
    Government to return Kalapani: Home Minister
    PM Oli celebrates his 69th birthday
    PM Oli celebrates his 69th birthday
    MCC deal to be revised
    MCC deal to be revised
    NC leader Koirala demands Oli’s resignation
    NC leader Koirala demands Oli’s resignation
    ‘MCC will be endorsed with amendment’
    ‘MCC will be endorsed with amendment’
    Industrial fair from March 4
    Industrial fair from March 4
    Despite drizzle, 700 thousand plus pilgrims pay homage to Pashupatinath
    Despite drizzle, 700 thousand plus pilgrims pay homage to Pashupatinath
    NCP’s task force submits report on MCC suggesting amendment
    NCP’s task force submits report on MCC suggesting amendment
    ‘Nepal’s committed to resolve conflict -era cases’
    ‘Nepal’s committed to resolve conflict -era cases’

    © copyright 2019 and all right reserved to People's Review | Site By : SobizTrend Technology