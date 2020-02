Kathmandu, 23 February : According to media reports, no Nepalis in South Korea have contracted coronavirus so far. Though the southern cities of Daegu and Cheongdo in South Korea were declared special care zones after coronavirus cases, some 700 Nepalis living there as migrant workers are reported to be safe. The Seoul-based Nepal Embassy has none of the Nepalis have been infected by the deadly disease.

People’s News Monitoring Service