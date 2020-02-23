  • Sunday 23rd February 2020
People's Review

PM Oli celebrates his 69th birthday

  • Published on: February 23, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 23 February: Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli is celebrating his 69th birthday today. He has planned to fly to his birth house in Terathum, Aathrai Rural Municipality to celebrate his birthday today. Prior to departure to Terathum, Oli celebrated his birthday at Baluatar.

    Deputy Prime MInister Ishwor Pokhrel, deputy leader of the NCP Parliamentarian Party Subhas Nembang, Chief Election Commissioner Dinesh Thapaliya, former home secretary Prem Rai, NC leader Sita Gurung, among others, visited Baluatar and extended birthday greetings to PM Oli this morning.

    People’s News Monitoring Service

