Kathmandu,24 February : The Commission for the Investigation of Abuse of Authority (CIAA) has arrested a sub-engineer red-handed with a bribe. According to the anti-graft body , sub-engineer Nawalesh Kumar Rauniyar was nabbed while he had received Rs 40,500 kickback form a service seeker in Madi Rural Municipality of Terhthum district.

People’s News Monitoring Service