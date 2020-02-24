Oli’s own man criticize his pompous birthday celebrations

Kathmandu, 24 February: Not only opposition party leaders but also leaders of the ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) have severely slammed birthday celebrations by Prime Minister KP Oli. Standing Committee Member of NCP Bhim Rawal Wishing Happy Birthday to PM Oli through Twitter today has expressed utter discontent over the birthday celebrations. He has lambasted cutting of a cake having the map of Nepal . He has reminded Oli that cake cutting is not traditional Nepali culture and Nepalis consider a country as a mother and it is not appropriate to cut a cake with the country’s map. “It is not good to celebrate a birthday by spending such a huge amount while we are seeking aid from other countries for prosperity. Party’s decision too bars it,” Rawal has tweeted.

People’s News Monitoring Service