Ruling and opposition parties involved in daylight loot

    • Kathmandu, 24 February: Rastriya Prajatantra Party chairman Kamal Thapa has said that the ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) and main opposition party Nepali Congress (NC) are involved in rampant loot in the country.

    At a press conference organised in Birendranagar, Surkhet today, Thapa said that latest activities witnessed in the country makes clear that loottantra has flourished in the country.

    Earlier, Thapa had said that there was no need to amend the constitution to reward a non-elected person as the prime minister.

    Thapa also opined that to end dirty political activities, the institution of monarchy has to be restored.

