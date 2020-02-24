Six arrested on the charge of attempting black flag demonstration on PM

Kathmandu, 24 February: Six persons involved in attempting black flag demonstration on Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli at Pokhara Airport have been arrested by the Police today.

A group of youths was preparing to demonstrate black flag on the PM.

Those arrested are learnt to be party workers belonging to the Socialist Party and Nepali Congress.

PM Oli has gone to Pokhara to attend an orientation programme for the party workers.

People’s News Monitoring Service