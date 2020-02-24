  • Tuesday 25th February 2020
Six arrested on the charge of attempting black flag demonstration on PM

  • Published on: February 24, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 24 February: Six persons involved in attempting black flag demonstration on Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli at Pokhara Airport have been arrested by the Police today.

    A group of youths was preparing to demonstrate black flag on the PM.

    Those arrested are learnt to be party workers belonging to the Socialist Party and Nepali Congress.

    PM Oli has gone to Pokhara to attend an orientation programme for the party workers.

    Boat capsizes in Phewa Lake
    Speedy truck hits nine vehicles killing one
    Oli's own man criticize his pompous birthday celebrations
    CIAA nabs sub-engineer red-handed
    Six arrested on the charge of attempting black flag demonstration on PM
    PM Oli preparing to reshuffle his cabinet
    Ruling and opposition parties involved in daylight loot
    Oli-Dahal meeting
    'Nepalis in S Korea are safe'
    Government to return Kalapani: Home Minister
