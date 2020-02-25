  • Tuesday 25th February 2020
People's Review

Foreign tourists enjoying taste of nettle

  Published on: February 25, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 25 February : foreign tourists visiting Karnali Community Homestay operated at Khandachakra municipality-7 in Kalikot district have been found enjoying taste of nettle. Demand of nettle is high as food made up of nettle is so delicious and tourists make it as their first choice.Tourists visiting the homestay demand local food items food like nettle, millet and maize and marsi rice. Of them, nettle has become the first choice”, said homestay operator, Putra Bahadur Malla.

