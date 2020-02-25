Foreign tourists enjoying taste of nettle

Kathmandu, 25 February : foreign tourists visiting Karnali Community Homestay operated at Khandachakra municipality-7 in Kalikot district have been found enjoying taste of nettle. Demand of nettle is high as food made up of nettle is so delicious and tourists make it as their first choice.Tourists visiting the homestay demand local food items food like nettle, millet and maize and marsi rice. Of them, nettle has become the first choice”, said homestay operator, Putra Bahadur Malla.

