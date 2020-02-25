  • Tuesday 25th February 2020
Irate locals burn effigy of Lalitpur Mayor

  Published on: February 25, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 25 February : A group of locals in Pulchok of Lalitpur have burnt an effigy of the mayor of Lalitpur metropolitan city, Chiri Babu Maharjan, accusing him of encroaching on the land of a public school to expand the road. The locals gathered in front of Madan Smarak School and burnt the mayor’s effigy, arguing the recently begun road expansion project also breached an order from the Supreme Court. Though the city government had to expand the road on both the left and right sides, it is currently expanding the road on the side adjacent to the school compound, the protestors complained. 

