Japanese NGO in false propaganda on Lord Buddha’s birthplace

Kathmandu, 25 February: A Japanese NGO sheltered in the government land in Lumbini Development Trust found creating false propaganda on Lord Buddha’s birthplace.

Lumbini International Institution, a Japanese NGO conducting research on Lord Buddha, has stated that Lumbini belongs to India. In a publication brought out by the organization, “The Birth of the Buddha” Lumbini has been included inside the Indian map.

The Home Ministry has started investigation when the NGO was found creating false propaganda. The Ministry has already sent a letter to the Tourism Ministry.

Joint Secretary in the Tourism Ministry, Suresh Acharya informed that the Ministry has already initiated action against the organization.

He informed that the Ministry has sought clarification from the organization when we felt its involvement in hurting our issue of sovereignty.

He further said that after receiving clarification, further action will be initiated, according to Naya Patrika daily.

People’s News Monitoring Service