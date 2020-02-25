  • Tuesday 25th February 2020
People's Review

Japanese NGO in false propaganda on Lord Buddha’s birthplace

  • Published on: February 25, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 25 February: A Japanese NGO sheltered in the government land in Lumbini Development Trust found creating false propaganda on Lord Buddha’s birthplace.

    Lumbini International Institution, a Japanese NGO conducting research on Lord Buddha, has stated that Lumbini belongs to India. In a publication brought out by the organization, “The Birth of the Buddha” Lumbini has been included inside the Indian map.

    The Home Ministry has started investigation when the NGO was found creating false propaganda. The Ministry has already sent a letter to the Tourism Ministry.

    Joint Secretary in the Tourism Ministry, Suresh Acharya informed that the Ministry has already initiated action against the organization.

    He informed that the Ministry has sought clarification from the organization when we felt its involvement in hurting our issue of sovereignty.

    He further said that after receiving clarification, further action will be initiated, according to Naya Patrika daily.

    People’s News Monitoring Service

    Comment

    Related Posts

    Recent Posts

    NCP’s constitution amendment process in doldrums
    NCP’s constitution amendment process in doldrums
    Yeti’s cake at PM’s birthday
    Yeti’s cake at PM’s birthday
    Japanese NGO in false propaganda on Lord Buddha’s birthplace
    Japanese NGO in false propaganda on Lord Buddha’s birthplace
    Boat capsizes in Phewa Lake
    Boat capsizes in Phewa Lake
    Speedy truck hits nine vehicles killing one
    Speedy truck hits nine vehicles killing one
    Oli’s own man criticize his pompous birthday celebrations
    Oli’s own man criticize his pompous birthday celebrations
    CIAA nabs sub-engineer red-handed
    CIAA nabs sub-engineer red-handed
    Six arrested on the charge of attempting black flag demonstration on PM
    Six arrested on the charge of attempting black flag demonstration on PM
    PM Oli preparing to reshuffle his cabinet
    PM Oli preparing to reshuffle his cabinet
    Ruling and opposition parties involved in daylight loot
    Ruling and opposition parties involved in daylight loot

    © copyright 2019 and all right reserved to People's Review | Site By : SobizTrend Technology