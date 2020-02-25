NC lawmaker Thapa seeks PM’s resignation

Kathmandu, 25 February : Nepali Congress lawmaker Gagan Thapa has demanded that Prime Minister KP Oli should immediately step down as he has lost legitimate qualification and competence to govern. Speaking in the House of Representatives meeting on today, Former Minister Thapa said the PM had lost the qualification and competence to lead the government after the audiotape supposedly involving former minister for communications and information technology Gokul Baskota leaked out. He challenged Oli to face the parliament and answer the innumerable queries the lawmakers had.

People’s News Monitoring Service