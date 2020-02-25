  • Tuesday 25th February 2020
NCP’s constitution amendment process in doldrums

  • Published on: February 25, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 25 February: Nepal Communist Party’s secretariat meeting held on Saturday had secretly constituted a taskforce to conduct homework on amendment of the constitution.

    When taskforce members Subhaschandra Nembang and Khimlal Devkota questioned on significance of amendment and denied to stay in the taskforce, the constitution amendment process has been derailed.

    At a meeting called by Madhav Nepal at his residence to consult on amendment of the constitution on Sunday, Nembang had remarked that constitution should not be amended by focusing a person’s gain.

    At the NCP secretariat meeting on Saturday, party’s executive chairman Pushpakamal Dahal had proposed for amendment of the constitution by paving the way for Bamdev Gautam to become the PM. The amendment was intended to introduce a provision that a national assembly member to become the PM.

    Gautam had desired to become the NA member along with an amendment of the constitution that the NA member also being eligible to become the PM.

