Over 700 hapless people rescued from the streets

Kathmandu, 25 February : Seven hundred and forty-nine helpless people living in the streets have been rescued so far as part of the campaign of rescuing and rehabilitating such needy people.Among the rescued, 588 have been reunited with their families while seven have died, according to Manav Sewa Ashram, a humanitarian organization. The Kathmandu Metropolitan City in association with the Ashram, has initiated the campaign of rescuing and rehabilitating the helpless people living in the streets since December 2019.

People’s News Monitoring Service