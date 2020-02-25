  • Tuesday 25th February 2020
Qatar ready to revise labour agreement

  Published on: February 25, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 25 February : Ambassador of Qatar to Nepal has expressed his country’s readiness to update the labour agreement between Nepal and Qatar-one of the key destinations for Nepali migrant workers. During a meeting with Speaker of the House of Representatives Agni Prasad Sapkota , Qatari Ambassador Yousif Bin Mohamed Al-Hail said that Qatar was ready to revise the bilateral labour agreement as per the need, according to Parliament Secretariat.

    Nepal has been making its best diplomatic efforts to make the labour agreement timely relevant with Qatar since long. But, despite bilateral talks in different phases, they have not yielded positive impacts so far.

