  • Tuesday 25th February 2020
People's Review

Sunrise Bank introduces new loan scheme

  • Published on: February 25, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 25 February : Sunrise Bank has introduced a new loan scheme titled ‘Sunrise Saral SME Karja’ targeting small and medium enterprises. Issuing a press statement, officials of the bank said the loan scheme has been introduced targeting SME entrepreneurs who lack capital despite business ideas, skills and ability. Under this scheme, SME entrepreneurs can avail loans of up to Rs 10 million within 24 hours provided all necessary documents are submitted.

