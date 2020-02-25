  • Tuesday 25th February 2020
People's Review

Traffic Police take to Sarangi to raise awareness

  • Published on: February 25, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 25 February :  The Traffic Police have taken to one of the country’s traditional folk musical instruments, the Sarangi, a stringed instrument, to raise awareness among people on road safety. The Traffic Police have used the Sarangi tune to raise traffic awareness in 7,700 people so far. The Metropolitan Traffic Police Division had launched the Traffic Awareness Programme since February 12 and had applied the Sarangi for this purpose, among other measures.

