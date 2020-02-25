  • Tuesday 25th February 2020
People's Review

Yeti’s cake at PM’s birthday

  Published on: February 25, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 25 February: Prime minister’s birthday celebration has drawn controversy due to the birthday cake presented by the Yeti Holdings.

    On Sunday, Yeti Group’s chairman Lapka Sonam Sherpa had reached PM Oli’s birthplace Aathrai, Terathum, with a cake worth 15 kgs with Nepal’s map by Air Altitude aircraft owned by him.

    After cutting the cake with Nepal’s map by PM Oli at his birth-house while celebrating his 69th birthday, he is being highly criticized in social networks.

    Yeti is a notorious business group which is occupying Nepal Trust’s land on lease at virtually free of cost.

    Oli, having communist background, has observed his birthday with a great fanfare.

    Along with Sonam, Yeti Group’s chairman, Nepal Trust’s board members Sitaram Sapkota and Yangjom Sherpa had also reached Aathrai in the same helicopter, reports Nagarik daily.

    People’s News Monitoring Service.

     

