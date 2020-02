Kathmandu, 26 February : Ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) has decided to pick Party’s Vice-Chairman Bamdev Gautam as a member of the National Assembly (NA).A meeting of the NCP Secretariat decided to pick him as a member of NA. He will be nominated by the President on the recommendation of the Council of Ministers after March 3. The term of the nominated Finance Minister Yuba Raj Khatiwada is expiring on March 3.

People’s News Monitoring Service