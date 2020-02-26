  • Wednesday 26th February 2020
Dolakha Festival to kick off from March 4

  • Published on: February 26, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 26 February :  The District Chamber of Commerce and Industry here has decided to organize the Dolakha festival for ten days beginning from March 4. The festival is being organized in light of Visit Nepal Year 2020. The event to be held at the Chairkot playground has aimed at boosting the economic, social and cultural aspects in the district. Various sorts of agricultural and industrial products will be put on display. It is expected that more than 50,000 people would visit the event where 150 stalls showcase the commodities.

