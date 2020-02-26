  • Wednesday 26th February 2020
Khanidanda Airport ready for operation

  • Published on: February 26, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 26 February : Test flight has been conducted  at Khotang’s Manamaya Rai Khanidanda Airport, which was damaged by landslide some two years ago. With the test flight, the airport is likely to come into operation very soon. A Nepal Airlines plane that had flown to Khanidanda Airport from Kathmandu with Provincial Assembly members Ram Kumar Rai and Ushakala Rai, had conducted the test flight at the airport based in Khalle of Diktel-Rupakot-Majhuwagadi Municipality.

    Khanidanda Airport ready for operation
    Bamdev becoming NA member
    Revenue collection nil in Rasuwa
    Dolakha Festival to kick off from March 4
    Dhakal fields his candidacy for Senior Vice President of FNCCI
    Delhi violence claims 18
    Netrabikram Chand group shut down schools
    NC lawmaker Thapa seeks PM’s resignation
    Nepal Trust owns galactic land, US dollars and Starling Pound
    NMB launches multiple schemes to attract more clients

