Khanidanda Airport ready for operation

Kathmandu, 26 February : Test flight has been conducted at Khotang’s Manamaya Rai Khanidanda Airport, which was damaged by landslide some two years ago. With the test flight, the airport is likely to come into operation very soon. A Nepal Airlines plane that had flown to Khanidanda Airport from Kathmandu with Provincial Assembly members Ram Kumar Rai and Ushakala Rai, had conducted the test flight at the airport based in Khalle of Diktel-Rupakot-Majhuwagadi Municipality.

People’s News Monitoring Service