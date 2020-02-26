Netrabikram Chand group shut down schools

Kathmandu, 26 February: Akhil Krantikari, student wing of Netrabikram Chand led NCP has shutdown schools today.

Protesting against arrest of the party workers, the student wing had announced shutdown of educational institutions for today.

The strike has affected educational institutions in the Kathmandu Valley and other parts of the country.

The student wing has demanded release of its chairman Chireenjeevi Dhakal and treasurer Narendra Bikal.

People’s News Monitoring Service