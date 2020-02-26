  • Wednesday 26th February 2020
Netrabikram Chand group shut down schools

  • Published on: February 26, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 26 February: Akhil Krantikari, student wing of Netrabikram Chand led NCP has shutdown schools today.

    Protesting against arrest of the party workers, the student wing had announced shutdown of educational institutions for today.

    The strike has affected educational institutions in the Kathmandu Valley and other parts of the country.

    The student wing has demanded release of its chairman Chireenjeevi Dhakal and treasurer Narendra Bikal.

